Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.51-1.67 for the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.30-6.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.73.

MAA stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $143.56. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

