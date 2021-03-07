Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Plans $1.11 Dividend

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Shares of RKT opened at $25.10 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.