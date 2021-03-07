Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Plans $1.11 Dividend

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.
Shares of RKT opened at $25.10 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.
Featured Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.