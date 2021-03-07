The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $219.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NYSE:CLX opened at $184.34 on Thursday. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average of $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

