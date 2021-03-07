Travala.com Price Hits $2.63 on Major Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005177 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $134.07 million and $6.00 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.00471286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00068523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00466040 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,038,779 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

