Critical Contrast: Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) & Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Investment and Adams Natural Resources Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $276.92 million 3.30 -$116.06 million $2.16 6.48 Adams Natural Resources Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adams Natural Resources Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Investment.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Adams Natural Resources Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Apollo Investment pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Investment has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Natural Resources Fund has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and Adams Natural Resources Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment -43.98% 12.35% 4.60% Adams Natural Resources Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apollo Investment and Adams Natural Resources Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 1 5 1 0 2.00 Adams Natural Resources Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential downside of 36.90%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Adams Natural Resources Fund.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Adams Natural Resources Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors. The firm employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach while focusing on earnings growth prospects, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against a composite index of 80% Dow Jones Oil and Gas Index and 20% Dow Jones Basic Materials Index. The firm was formerly known as Petroleum & Resources Corporation. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. was founded in January 1929 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland with an additional office in Boston, Massachusetts.

