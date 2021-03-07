Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 397,472 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after buying an additional 269,108 shares during the period.

NYSE:KMT opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.46, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

