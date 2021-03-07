Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after buying an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,306 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,729,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,271,000 after acquiring an additional 61,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

