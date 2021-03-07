Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $340.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

