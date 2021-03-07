bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the January 28th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 338.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of BMXMF stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. bioMérieux has a one year low of $85.70 and a one year high of $170.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average is $147.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.15.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

