Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.11. Advantest has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

