ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the January 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 508,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

CCXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,851 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $70.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

