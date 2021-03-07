Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 28th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.84.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
