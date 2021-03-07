Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 28th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

