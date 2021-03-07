Short Interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Rises By 47.9%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the January 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.09 on Friday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $180.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIDM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 530,819 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cinedigm by 1,026.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.