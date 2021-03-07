Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 655 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

