Brighton Jones LLC Has $458,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,076 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

Shares of AKAM opened at $97.13 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

