Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after buying an additional 1,464,219 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,669,000 after buying an additional 460,959 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,359,000 after buying an additional 801,321 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU opened at $88.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $91.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.