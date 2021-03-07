The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The Toro has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $103.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $159,953.00. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Toro by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,671,000 after buying an additional 153,620 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,775,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Toro by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after buying an additional 842,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Toro by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,285,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Toro by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,977,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

