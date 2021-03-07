Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post earnings per share of $6.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $21.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.60 to $22.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $22.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $446.87 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.76 and its 200-day moving average is $466.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

