Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

CCI opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

