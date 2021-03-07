D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 12,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 81,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

