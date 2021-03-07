CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.32% of CF Industries worth $26,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 517,704 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,640.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 357,587 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

NYSE CF opened at $47.12 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.