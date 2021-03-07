JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $18,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

JD.com stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.