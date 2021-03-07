Rhumbline Advisers Has $63.82 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 38,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $63,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.07 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.