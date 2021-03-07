King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 12,885 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $30.75 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

