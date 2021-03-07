D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $112.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.88. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

