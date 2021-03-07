King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,212 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.14% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $77,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.