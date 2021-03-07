King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $99.92 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

