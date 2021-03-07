HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $714,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,193,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,099,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

