AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $66.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.86.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $336,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Insiders sold a total of 233,984 shares of company stock valued at $18,044,920 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $85.81 on Thursday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $86.23. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

