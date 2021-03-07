HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 819 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,292.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $154.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

