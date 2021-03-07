4,419 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

