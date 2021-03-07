HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,143 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

