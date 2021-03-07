USDX [Lighthouse] One Day Trading Volume Reaches $161.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $161.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,619.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.37 or 0.01006267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00362669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00030043 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000705 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002445 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

