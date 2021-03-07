Summerset Group Holdings Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:SNZ)

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0552 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$5.55.
Summerset Group Company Profile
See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Summerset Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summerset Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.