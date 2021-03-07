LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 72,790 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

