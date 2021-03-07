Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

