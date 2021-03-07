King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.64 Million Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

