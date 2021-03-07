NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $8.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $498.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.29. The firm has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

