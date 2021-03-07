B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.50 Per Share

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 3.50 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend by 267.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of RILY opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.27. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $68.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 141,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

