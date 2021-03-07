Columbia Sportswear Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear has decreased its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $102.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $7,702,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,076,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,670 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. Cowen boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.