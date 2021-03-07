Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target at $31.57

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on HARP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $447.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

