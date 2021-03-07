Zacks: Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$2.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report ($2.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the lowest is ($2.50). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 773.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.30) to ($6.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.82) to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

SRPT stock opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.