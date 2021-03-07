Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price at $37.83

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

