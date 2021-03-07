DA Davidson Boosts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $105.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.86.

Shares of DY opened at $87.53 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $6,042,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $23,399,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

