Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $62.10 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 170.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,548 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $62,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $217.01 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

