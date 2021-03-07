TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,911,000 after buying an additional 833,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after buying an additional 44,163 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,243,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 213,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.1% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 911,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 327,808 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAK opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

