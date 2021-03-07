TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after acquiring an additional 425,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $180.71 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $183.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.85 and a 200 day moving average of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

