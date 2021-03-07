Raymond James Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $92.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of DELL opened at $85.35 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,987,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

