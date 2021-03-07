Raymond James Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $92.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.
Shares of DELL opened at $85.35 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.
In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,987,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
