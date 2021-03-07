HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $737,000 Stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

