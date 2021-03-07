Boston Partners Sells 241 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kemper were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kemper by 25.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after buying an additional 244,098 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter worth $10,239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kemper by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kemper by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $78.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

